Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Netflix Teases New Series from the Duffer Brothers

Something Very Bad Is Gonna to Happen is coming soon to Netflix, and viewers are getting a closer look at the new series from the Duffer Brothers.

Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jeff Wilbusch, Karla Crome, Gus Birney, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, and Sawyer Fraser star in the series, which follows a woman as she prepares for her wedding day.

According to THR, Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Rachel (Camila Morrone) is getting married in five days. Together with her fiancé, Nicky (Adam DiMarco), she embarks on a road trip to his family’s vacation home, secluded in a snowy forest, for the intimate wedding ceremony of their dreams. Which really would be so lovely, except … prone to superstition and paranoia, Rachel can’t shake the relentless feeling that something bad is going to happen. Her foreboding doubts, coupled with a series of eerie coincidences and dreadful surprises, force her to ask the question: What makes two people soulmates? And worse — what could be scarier than lifelong commitment to the wrong person?”

The trailer for the series is below.

