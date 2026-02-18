Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries: UPtv Sets Premiere Date for New Series

Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries is coming soon to UPtv. The network has announced that the new mystery series will arrive in April.

Galadriel Stineman, Denise Gossett, Kevin Joy, Riley Beeson, Lance Nichols, Ryan O’Quinn, and Candace Kirkpatrick star in the series based on the popular Guideposts book series.

UPtv shared the following about the series:

“UPtv, the television home for uplifting entertainment, announced the all-new series Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries will debut Thursday, April 23rd at 9 p.m. ET. Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries blends cozy mystery, cultural discovery and heartwarming reinvention in a series about finding family in unexpected places and uncovering the truest parts of ourselves. Cheryl Cooper (Galadriel Stineman) escapes to an Amish community in Sugarcreek, Ohio, to manage a gift shop after a failed engagement. Drawn into one mystery after another, Cheryl quickly realizes her sharp instincts and outsider perspective are exactly what this tight-knit community needs. With the help of the unlikely friendships she forges among her Amish neighbors, Cheryl uncovers more than just answers. She begins to piece together a new sense of home, belonging, and even the fragile possibility of love. “We’re excited to return to Sugarcreek and bring viewers deeper into Cheryl’s world,” said Crissie Miller, vice president, content strategy at UP Entertainment. “The success of our 2025 world premiere movie, Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries: Blessings in Disguise, made it clear our audience connected with the warmth, mystery and sense of belonging at the heart of this story. With Easter as the backdrop for our series launch, the timing feels perfect to invite families back into this community for new adventures.” Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries stars Galadriel Stineman as Cheryl Cooper, Denise Gossett as Naomi Miller, Kevin Joy as Levi Miller, Riley Beeson as Esther Miller, Lance Nichols as Chief Twitchell, Ryan O’Quinn as Seth Miller and Candace Kirkpatrick as Aunt Mitzi. Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries is written by D.F.W. Buckingham, Sandra L. Martin, Betty Sullivan and Elana Zeltser. The series is directed by Sandra L. Martin and executive produced by Martin and Chevonne O’Shaughnessy.”

