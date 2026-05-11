Extracted: Season Three Renewal Announced for FOX Survivalist Competition Series and 2026-27

A bunch of new players are going to get a chance to see how tough they are. FOX has renewed the Extracted series for a third season. The show’s second season of 10 episodes finished airing last month.

A survivalist competition series, the Extracted TV series features 12 untrained players attempting to survive extremely grueling conditions, perilous terrain, and the threat of fearsome predators in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, some miles away, their family members are locked down at a secluded headquarters and watching them navigate their dangerous surroundings alone via a 24/7 live feed. As tensions mount and strategic alliances are forged in HQ, the opposing families negotiate and compete to send essential lifelines and resources to their competitors in the wild to help them endure the harsh conditions. Each amateur survivalist’s family has the power to decide whether their loved one has what it takes to brave the elements and fight to be the last one standing, or whether the family will push the ominous “Extract” button and remove their loved one and their whole family from the competition and the chance to win the $250,000 prize.

Airing on Monday nights, the second season of Extracted averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.65 million viewers (includes Fast Affiliates data). Compared to season one, that’s down by 8% in the demo and up by 11% in viewership.

The third season of Extracted will air mid-season, likely in early 2027. A specific premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you checked out the Extracted TV series on FOX? Are you glad this competition has been renewed for a third season?

