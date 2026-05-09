The Masked Singer: Season 15 Renewal; FOX Singing Competition Returning for 2026-27

Prepare to be surprised when The Masked Singer returns for the 2026-27 TV season. FOX has renewed the popular show for a 15th cycle and some changes are on the way. The 14th season’s 12 episodes finished airing early last month.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season 14, the contestants are said to have a combined total of 94 million records sold, 21 platinum singles, three Emmy wins, three Hall of Famers, three World Series wins, and 54,438,600 Instagram followers. The costumed characters include 14 Karat Carrot, Calla Lily, Cat Witch, Crane, Croissants, Eggplant, Galaxy Girl, Googly Eyes, Handyman, High Voltage, Le Who Who, Owl, Pangolin, Pugcasso, Queen Corgi, Scarab, Snow Cone, and Stingray.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the second season of The Masked Singer averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.54 million viewers (includes Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season 13, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership.

According to Deadline, the show will, once again, air just one cycle next season and run in early 2027. It will also now be produced by Fremantle’s Eureka Productions. Masked Singer is also likely to move from Los Angeles to New Jersey, to take advantage of production tax incentives. New Jersey, unlike California and many other states, gives tax incentives for both scripted and unscripted series.

What do you think? Have you been a faithful follower of The Masked Singer series? Are you glad this competition will return for a 15th season?

