Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: ABC Announces Summer 2026 Schedule

ABC has announced its summer schedule, and it is time to get ready for new seasons of Press Your Luck and more. Viewers will also see the Dancing with the Stars spin-off, Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.

ABC said the following about the summer 2026 schedule:

“Today, ABC announced its summer premiere dates, which include a slate of high-stakes, fan-favorite game shows and the brand-new competition series, “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.”

Kicking off the summer is the three-hour primetime concert television special, “CMA Fest presented by SoFi,” which features can’t-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances from Nashville airing THURSDAY, JUNE 25. News surrounding host and performances will be announced at a later date.

“Celebrity Family Feud” premieres THURSDAY, JULY 9, with host Steve Harvey, followed by new episodes of “Press Your Luck,” hosted by Elizabeth Banks. Later in the month, Jimmy Kimmel hosts a new season of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” starting WEDNESDAY, JULY 22.

As previously announced, the latest spinoff series from the hit franchise, “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” is set to debut MONDAY, JULY 13, hosted by Robert Irwin.

“The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, and will feature some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. The show will also stream on ESPN+ in pattern with ABC airings across time zones. “The ESPYS” will also be available to stream on-demand the next day on Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and ABC Video on Demand. A host will be announced at a later date.

ABC will also air its summer Sunday night movie throwback tradition including films such as “The Sandlot,” “Sister Act,” “Independence Day,” “What About Bob?,” “Speed,” “True Lies,” “Cocktail” and “Father of the Bride II,” in addition to Wonderful World of Disney movies including “Moana,” “Toy Story 4,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Princess Diaries” and “The Parent Trap.”

As previously announced, “The Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Dancing with the Stars” have been renewed for new seasons. Premiere dates for these series will be announced at a later date.

SCHEDULE:

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). All programming will stream the next day on Hulu.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

8:00-11:00 p.m. “CMA Fest presented by SoFi” (special)

THURSDAY, JULY 9

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (Season 12 premiere)

9:01-10:02 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (Season 7 premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 13

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” (Live on ABC and streaming on ESPN+)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (Season 5 premiere)”