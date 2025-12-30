Hollywood Squares: Season Two Ratings

The original Hollywood Squares enjoyed a long run and this new incarnation performed well for CBS in the ratings in its first year. Will Hollywood Squares be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A game show revival, the Hollywood Squares series is based on the series hosted by Peter Marshall and debuted in 1966. Nate Burleson hosts this primetime incarnation. In the game, two contestants play tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes. The “board” for the game is a vertical stack of nine open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity. The celebrities are asked questions, and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. Drew Barrymore occupies the famed “center square” throughout the season. Celebrities occupying other squares include Anthony Anderson, Glenn Close, Kat Dennings, Fortune Feimster, Zarna Garg, Jay Mohr, Padma Lakshmi, Joel McHale, Ariana Debose, Arsenio Hall, Whitney Cummings, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Lil Rel Howery, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Leslie Jones, Jo Koy, Ross Mathews, Ms. Pat, and RuPaul.

For comparisons: Season one of Hollywood Squares on CBS averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.59 million viewers.

TV SHOW STATUS As of December 30, 2025, Hollywood Squares†has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

