Hollywood Squares: Season Two; Game Show Revival Renewed by CBS

A whole lot of celebrities will continue bluffing their way through trivia questions on CBS. The network has renewed Hollywood Squares for a second season. The series’ first season is still airing.

A game show revival, the Hollywood Squares series is based on the series hosted by Peter Marshall and debuted in 1966. Nate Burleson hosts this incarnation. In the game, two contestants play tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes. The “board” for the game is a vertical stack of nine open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity. The celebrities are asked questions, and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. Drew Barrymore occupies the famed “center square” throughout the season. Celebrities occupying other squares include Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen, Yvette Nicole Brown, Whitney Cummings, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Tiffany Haddish, Oliver Hudson, Pete Holmes, Gabriel Iglesias, Jo Koy, Jay Leno, Justin Long, Kevin Nealon, RuPaul, Andrew Rannells, Kristen Schaal, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Sheryl Underwood, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Airing primarily on Wednesday nights, the first season of Hollywood Squares averages a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.36 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

According to the network, this game show is estimated to deliver 5.4 million viewers in live plus 35 days of multiplatform viewing, based on its season-to-date live plus 7 days of viewing average.

Today, CBS also renewed Elsbeth (season three), Fire Country (season four), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season two), Ghosts (seasons five and six), NCIS (season 23), NCIS: Origins (season two), NCIS: Sydney (season three), and Tracker (season three).

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

What do you think? Have you watched this newest version of Hollywood Squares on CBS? Are you glad this game show will returned for a second season?

