Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Season Two; 2025-26 Renewal Set for CBS Comedy Series

The Coopers and their extended family will stay on the air through at least the 2025-26 TV season. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been renewed for a second season on CBS. The sitcom’s first season of 22 episodes has 12 installments left to air.

A comedy series, the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage TV show is a spin-off of Young Sheldon, which is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory series. It stars Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez. Set in a Texas town, the story follows new parents George “Georgie” Cooper Jr. (Jordan) and his wife, Amanda “Mandy” McAllister (Osment), as they try to balance the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. They live with Mandy’s parents, easy-going Jim (Sasso) and disapproving Audrey McAllister (Jones), and their son, music-obsessed and socially-awkward Connor (Baldwin). Georgie works as a tire salesman at Jim’s store, alongside mechanic Ruben (Prez).

The first season of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.39 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

According to the network, the multi-camera sitcom delivers 12.9 million multiplatform viewers.

Today, CBS also renewed Elsbeth (season three), Fire Country (season four), Ghosts (seasons five and six), Hollywood Squares (season two), NCIS (season 23), NCIS: Origins (season two), NCIS: Sydney (season three), and Tracker (season three).

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

