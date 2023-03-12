NCIS: Los Angeles: CBS Sets Dates for Two-Part Series Finale, Retrospective Special

NCIS: Los Angeles is ending soon, and CBS has now announced the date for the series finale and a retrospective special. Fans of the long-running series will see the series end on May 21st.

Starring Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Linda Hunt, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney, the series follows the NCIS division based in Los Angeles. The series has aired for 14 seasons and with the finale there will be 322 episodes.

CBS revealed more about the finale in a press release.

“Hosted By “Entertainment Tonight” Co-Host Kevin Frazier, the Special Will Celebrate 14 Years of “NCIS: Los Angeles” on CBS

NCIS: LOS ANGELES two-part series finale to air Sunday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

“Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet. We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful,” said showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill.

After the finale, CBS presents A SALUTE TO NCIS: LOS ANGELES, an ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special, premiering Sunday, May 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

About NCIS: LOS ANGELES:

“New Beginnings” – When an ATF agent goes missing, the agency seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent. Also, Callen and Anna continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s sister interviews for medical school and Sam encourages his father to take part in the drug trial, on part one of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

“New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The drama, the second in the NCIS franchise, has been a strong performer since its premiere on Sept. 22, 2009, both domestically and internationally, where it has been watched in over 200 countries.

NCIS: LOS ANGELES will have aired 322 episodes including the series finale. The show is averaging 6.08 million viewers and is the top scripted program in its competitive time period, Sunday at 10:00 PM. Season-to-date, new episodes have amassed more than 728 million potential social media impressions and Americans have watched over 5.3 billion minutes (through March 5) of this season’s NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

NCIS: LOS ANGELES is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to the nation’s security. By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets. Armed with the latest in high-tech gear and regularly sent into life-threatening situations, this tight-knit unit relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.

Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney star. R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, Andrew Bartels, and Shane Brennan, who created the series, all serve as executive producers. NCIS: LOS ANGELES is produced by CBS Studios.

About A SALUTE TO NCIS: LOS ANGELES:

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Kevin Frazier hosts from the iconic Paramount Studios where NCIS: LOS ANGELES filmed for 14 years.

The one-hour special features footage and interviews with NCIS: LOS ANGELES cast members from the past 14 years, including current exclusive interviews, favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT vault.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers will have access to the on-demand the following day after the episode airs.”