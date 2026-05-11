Hell’s Kitchen: Seasons 25 & 26; Gordon Ramsay Series Gets Double Renewal on FOX

Chef Ramsay will be back with a 25th anniversary season, as well as a 26th season. FOX has renewed Hell’s Kitchen for two more cycles. The show’s 24th season of 16 episodes finished airing in January.

A culinary competition series, the Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay. The 24th season features contestants from all U.S. states. The 50 semi-finalists are whittled down to a top 20 who will represent their home states in the competition. For the first time,, every chef contestant will be from and represent a different place. The winner will be revealed at the end of the season and will be awarded $250,000 and a head chef position at the Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 24th season of Hell’s Kitchen averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.63 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 23, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership.

Season 25 will air on Thursday nights this fall. A premiere date will be announced this summer.

What do you think? Do you make a point to watch the Hell’s Kitchen series each year? Are you glad this FOX show has been renewed for season 25?

