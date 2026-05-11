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Hell’s Kitchen: Seasons 25 & 26; Gordon Ramsay Series Gets Double Renewal on FOX

by Trevor Kimball,

Hell's Kitchen TV show on FOX: cancel or renew for season 25?

(Photo: FOX)

Chef Ramsay will be back with a 25th anniversary season, as well as a 26th season. FOX has renewed Hell’s Kitchen for two more cycles. The show’s 24th season of 16 episodes finished airing in January.

A culinary competition series, the Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay. The 24th season features contestants from all U.S. states. The 50 semi-finalists are whittled down to a top 20 who will represent their home states in the competition. For the first time,, every chef contestant will be from and represent a different place. The winner will be revealed at the end of the season and will be awarded $250,000 and a head chef position at the Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 24th season of Hell’s Kitchen averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.63 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 23, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership.

Season 25 will air on Thursday nights this fall. A premiere date will be announced this summer.

What do you think? Do you make a point to watch the Hell’s Kitchen series each year? Are you glad this FOX show has been renewed for season 25?

Check out our FOX status sheet to track the network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



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