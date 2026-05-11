Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service: Season Two; FOX Renews Restaurant Rescue Series

A certain chef is going back undercover. FOX has renewed the Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service program for a second season. The first season of 14 episodes finished airing last September.

A culinary reality series, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service follows the outspoken chef and TV host as he trades his signature chef knives for a state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle and cutting-edge spyware. He ventures into struggling restaurants under the cover of night. With the help of a secret source on the inside, he gathers raw, unfiltered evidence and gets a 360-degree view of the major issues facing each restaurant. The insider will not only remain a secret to the staff, but will also help Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth than ever before. By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for the staff to cover up their culinary carelessness. Ramsay will take drastic measures to transform not only the restaurant but also the staff, because he knows he can upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the most important change has to come from the people. It remains to be seen if the restaurant and staff will be willing to accept Gordon’s mission, or if they’re too far gone to be saved.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.27 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Season three will air at some point mid-season, in early 2027.

What do you think? Have you checked out the Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service series on FOX? Are you glad this new show has been renewed for a second season?

