Crime Scene Kitchen: Season Four; FOX Renews Competition Series Hosted by Joel McHale for 2027

Get out your magnifying glass. Crime Scene Kitchen has been renewed for a fourth season on FOX. The third season of 11 episodes finished airing in December 2024.

A baking guessing game, the Crime Scene Kitchen TV series is hosted by Joel McHale and is judged by chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. Each episode begins at the crime scene — a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. This season, six pairs of family members and six pairs of friends go head-to-head to see who works better together in the kitchen. They are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on the clues and their best guess. The competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination, and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes worldwide. Judges help determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes. The winners will take home a $100,000 prize.

Airing on Thursday nights, the third season of Crime Scene Kitchen averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.13 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership.

Season four will air mid-season, likely in early 2027.

What do you think? Have you watched the Crime Scene Kitchen TV series? Are you glad to know it’s been renewed for a fourth season on FOX?

