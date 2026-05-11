Heart & Hustle: Houston: Season Two Premiere Date, Trailer and Poster Unveiled for OWN Reality Series

Heart & Hustle: Houston has its return date set, and viewers do not have long to wait. Season two of the reality series arrives later this month, and OWN has released a trailer and poster teasing the series’ return.

OWN shared the following about the series:

“OWN’s hit docuseries HEART & HUSTLE: HOUSTON returns for a highly-anticipated second season as the sisterhood confronts emotional reckonings and shifting alliances, all while doubling down on their drive to build empires and secure lasting success. Following a dynamic group of Black women chasing love and success in the vibrant city of Houston, Texas, the new season of HEART & HUSTLE: HOUSTON premieres Saturday, May 30 at 9pm ET/PT on OWN, before moving to its regular 8pm ET/PT timeslot beginning June 20.

This season, the bonds that once united the group are tested like never before. Returning cast members Chloe Cooke, La’Torria Lemon, LeBrina Jackson, Muneera Page, Roe Grady-Pichardo and Alaina Saulsberry are facing the aftermath of an explosive fallout that finds the women divided into opposing factions. As they attempt to rebuild their once-unbreakable friendships, new tensions emerge, threatening to splinter the sisterhood beyond repair.

Amid the personal turmoil, the women remain relentless in their pursuits, balancing ambition, entrepreneurship and the pressures of life in one of the country’s most competitive cities. In HEART & HUSTLE: HOUSTON, the grind never stops, but neither does the search for healing, growth, and connection.

Catch up with the sisterhood:

Chloe Cook CC Chloe Cooke’s relationship with her boyfriend, Jordan, appears to be moving toward the next level, but lingering doubts threaten to derail their bright future. As Jordan plans a proposal, revelations from his past cast a shadow over their relationship, while Chloe’s family questions their 17-year age gap. Professionally, Chloe continues to reignite her passion for event planning. Yet as she rebuilds her business, she’s forced to confront whether the life she once loved still fulfills her.

La’Torria Lemon LL A powerhouse in the fast-paced world of public relations, La’Torria Lemon continues to thrive as the helm of her award-winning firm while deepening her philanthropic impact in Houston. Personally, she is still navigating profound grief following the loss of her father, her greatest supporter. As she works to finally heal and define a new path forward, she finds herself unexpectedly entangled in group tensions after being enlisted to plan Jordan’s proposal to Chloe, placing her squarely in the middle of an already fragile dynamic.

LeBrina Jackson LB As the owner of an elite spa, LeBrina Jackson continues to make her mark in the wellness space. But within the group, her role is shifting. Once seen as the caretaker of the group, LeBrina now discovers that some of the women she thought were her friends have labeled her a “mean girl.”

Muneera Page MP Influential content creator Muneera Page appears to have it all as she balances motherhood, marriage, and a thriving career with hundreds of brand partnerships. But behind the scenes, cracks are forming. As she and her husband, Norm, work to revive their emotional connection, Muneera reflects on how her parents’ troubled relationship shaped her own emotional barriers. Determined to break generational patterns, she embarks on a deeply personal journey toward healing and vulnerability.

Roe Grady-Pichardo RG Hospitality innovator and restaurateur Roe Grady-Pichardo remains a commanding presence in Houston’s nightlife scene. As a single mother, she continues to navigate her strained relationship with her ex, Jayvon. But when her daughter faces challenges, Roe is forced to re-engage and attempt a healthier co-parenting dynamic. When Jayvon returns to Houston, however, unresolved emotions rise to the surface and threaten to put everything at risk.

Alaina Saulsberry AS Visionary founder and CEO of Color du Jour, Alaina Saulsberry has built a beauty empire rooted in empowerment and artistry. But behind the success, her personal life is unraveling. As she and her husband, Josh, navigate a painful separation and impending divorce, unresolved wounds resurface, forcing Alaina to confront long-standing emotional battles. Determined to reclaim her peace, she steps into a new chapter with clarity, resilience, and renewed purpose.

HEART & HUSTLE: HOUSTON is produced by the Emmy award-winning Jesse Collins Entertainment for OWN.”