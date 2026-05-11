Survival of the Thickest: Season Three; Netflix Previews Comedy Series’ Final Episodes

Survival of the Thickest has its premiere date for its final season. Netflix announced a July release date for the third season and released a trailer.

Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Marouane Zotti, Peppermint, Liza Treyger, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Anthony Michael Lopez, Garcelle Beauvais, and RonReaco Lee star in the series, which follows Mavis Beaumont as she tries to establish herself in the fashion world. The series is inspired by Buteau’s book of essays.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ final season:

“Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size, and falling in love while loving herself, Mavis works hard to grow her brand as a stylist and designer. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays. The season features guest appearances from Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Ashley Graham, Ronny Chieng, Wyatt Cenac, Jenna Lyons, and Ice-T.”

The series returns on July 2nd. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end?