Dateline NBC: Season 35 Renewal Announced for Friday Night Series

To no surprise, NBC has renewed Dateline NBC for the 2026-27 TV season. The show’s 34th season is still airing.

An evening newsmagazine, the Dateline NBC TV show is the longest-running primetime series in the network’s history. Debuting in 1992, the program covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, the format shifts to cover those stories. Lester Holt is the principal anchor, joined by correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, and Blayne Alexander.

Airing on Friday nights, the 34th season of Dateline NBC averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.24 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 33, that’s down by 7% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership.

The 35th season will launch on the network’s Friday night schedule in the fall. A specific premiere date will be announced this summer.

What do you think? How long have you been watching the Dateline TV series? Are you glad this NBC series is returning for 2026-27?

