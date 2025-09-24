99 to Beat: Season One Ratings

FOX has introduced another new game show, 99 to Beat. It’s based on a very successful format that debuted in Belgium in 2018 and has been produced in numerous countries around the world. Will it be a ratings success in America? Will 99 to Beat be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A game show, the 99 to Beat is hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews. In the program, 100 contestants go head-to-head in a range of visually distinctive and humorous games. Anyone can win, and there’s only one thing players must do for a chance of walking away with the million dollar cash prize — don’t finish last. As contestants battle it out against each other, each round will see the number of players whittled down until one person is left standing and they take home the life-changing top prize.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of September 24, 2025, 99 to Beat has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

