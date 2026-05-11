Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Five; 2026-27 Renewal Set for FOX Survival Competition Series

A new group of celebrities will be put to the test. FOX has renewed Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test for a fifth season. The show’s fourth season of nine episodes finished airing in November.

A physical competition series, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show is based on a British format. In season four, 18 household names train in Morocco and endure the extreme circumstances of urban warfare. Also, this season, some recruits will arrive in pairs consisting of spouses and family members, but will compete individually. All recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country’s expansive desert terrain, including a supply search in an abandoned village where they must race to extraction, a treacherous rat-run through dark and narrow tunnels, a plane shell dunk drill where pairs of recruits will be submerged underwater and must escape, a death-defying urban ladder crossing between buildings 50 feet above the urban streets, and much more. The participants are Kody Brown, Brittany Cartwright, Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson East, Mark Estes, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Chanel Iman, Brianna LaPaglia, Johnny Manziel, Eva Marcille, Ravi V. Patel, Christie Pearce Rampone, Jussie Smollett and Nick Young. They are led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

Airing on Thursday nights, the fourth season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.19 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership.

Season five of the FOX series will begin airing on Thursday nights in the fall. A premiere date will be announced this summer.

What do you think? Have you watched the latest season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on FOX? Are you glad this series has been renewed for a fifth season?

