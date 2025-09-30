Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Four Ratings

FOX has once again assembled a group of celebrities to test their willingness to endure challenging conditions. Despite some challenging ratings, this show was renewed last season. Will it continue to stick around? Will Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A physical competition series, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show is based on a British format. In season four, 18 household names train in Morocco and endure the extreme circumstances of urban warfare. Also, this season, some recruits will arrive in pairs consisting of spouses and family members, but will compete individually. All recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country’s expansive desert terrain, including a supply search in an abandoned village where they must race to extraction, a treacherous rat-run through dark and narrow tunnels, a plane shell dunk drill where pairs of recruits will be submerged underwater and must escape, a death-defying urban ladder crossing between buildings 50 feet above the urban streets, and much more. The participants are Kody Brown, Brittany Cartwright, Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson East, Mark Estes, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Chanel Iman, Brianna LaPaglia, Johnny Manziel, Eva Marcille, Ravi V. Patel, Christie Pearce Rampone, Jussie Smollett and Nick Young. They are led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Special Forces on FOX averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.55 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of September 30, 2025, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

