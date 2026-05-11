Chicago Fire, Line of Fire, Newlyweds, The Traitors, Law & Order: NBC Announces Fall 2026-27 Schedule

The Peacock Network has announced its plans for the upcoming 2026-27 TV season. Returning this fall are Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Denkins, Happy’s Place, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, St. Denis Medical, and The Voice.

New series for next season include dramas Line of Fire and The Rockford Files (a reboot of the James Garner detective series), comedies Sunset PI and Newlyweds, game show Wordle, and The Traitors, a competition series with civilian contestants.

Nature documentary show The Americas will return as various specials to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday in July and Mother’s Day in May 2027.

A decision has yet to be reached on the future of The Hunting Party. Season two finished airing earlier this month.

New seasons of America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, and Password will air this summer. Destination X and other programs will return next year.

Here’s NBC’s schedule and press release about the network’s plans:

NBC FALL 2026-27 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

MONDAY (Sept./Oct.)

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – LINE OF FIRE

MONDAY (November)

8-8:30 p.m. – St. Denis Medical

8:30-9 p.m. – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

9-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – LINE OF FIRE

TUESDAY

8-11 p.m. NBA

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. – THE TRAITORS

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. – Law & Order

FRIDAY

8-8:30- p.m. – Happy’s Place

8:30-9 p.m. – NEWLYWEDS

9-11 p.m. – DATELINE NBC

SATURDAY

7-7:30 P.M. ET – Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 P.M. ET – Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. ET – Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 P.M. ET – NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)

NBC GREENLIGHTS NEW DRAMAS “LINE OF FIRE” AND “THE ROCKFORD FILES” PLUS COMEDIES “NEWLYWEDS” AND “SUNSET P.I.”

Emmy-Winning “The Traitors” Arrives on Thursdays This Fall

TV’s Best Comes Together for the Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14

The Biggest Broadcast Program of the Year, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade(R) Celebrates Its 100th Birthday on Nov. 26

Network’s Three-Hour 100th Anniversary Special to Air Dec. 10

Savannah Guthrie to Host Globally Beloved Word Game “Wordle” in 2027

All Episodes Air Next Day on Peacock

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – May 11, 2026 – NBC unveils its 2026-27 schedule highlighted by the addition of four new series – “Line of Fire,” an intense and compelling family drama starring award winners Peter Krause and Hope Davis; “The Rockford Files,” a modern-day retelling of the iconic IP starring David Boreanaz; “Newlyweds,” played by real-life couple Téa Leoni and Tim Daly, who find love after a whirlwind courtship; and “Sunset P.I.,” a comedy from the executive producers of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

NBC’s primetime lineup will continue to offer viewers unparalleled fare with its fan-favorite franchise dramas, huge unscripted hits as well as a new civilian version of the hit show “The Traitors” on Thursdays this fall and a three-hour special celebrating the 100th anniversary of the network.

With its unprecedented mix of entertainment, sports, news and specials, NBC comes off the 2025-26 season as the #1 network in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo.

NBC’s first-of-its-kind, year-round Sunday night sports franchise continues this fall with the return of “Sunday Night Football,” primetime television’s #1 program for 15 consecutive TV seasons, followed by multiple nights of NBA regular-season games beginning in October, and “Sunday Night Basketball” starting mid-winter. In the spring, the NBA Playoffs tip off and “Sunday Night Baseball” begins. NBC Sports is also home to the best in college football, featuring the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Big Ten Conference, home of the past three national champions. In addition, NBC Sports presents the WNBA regular-season and playoffs and is the exclusive home of the Wild Card playoffs in the MLB Postseason.

In what is certain to be one of the biggest television events of the year, NBC will celebrate its monumental 100th anniversary on Dec. 10 with a live three-hour variety special from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The network will commemorate its once-in-a-lifetime anniversary with a telecast that will honor a century of must-see television, groundbreaking moments and iconic stars.

Coming to NBC this fall on Monday nights is the drama “Line of Fire,” starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis. When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents become the target of a mysterious assassin. Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Hollingsworth family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

“The Rockford Files,” a contemporary update on the classic series of the same name, arrives on NBC in January. David Boreanaz (“Bones”) plays the legendary L.A.-based private investigator in a cast that includes two-time Academy Award nominated actress Jacki Weaver.

Returning to the network is the hugely popular OneChicago franchise, which has repeatedly dominated its Wednesday night competition. “Chicago Med” (8 p.m.), “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m.) and “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m.) will once again feature the professional and personal lives of the city’s first responders.

Other dramas coming back include the 28th season of “Law & Order: SVU,” the longest-running live-action show on television starring the iconic Mariska Hargitay and the original mothership “Law & Order,” back for its 26th season.

No decision has yet been made for “The Hunting Party.”

On the comedy front is newcomer “Newlyweds,” starring Téa Leoni and Tim Daly, in a later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. The series will air Friday nights beginning in the fall.

From writers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici comes “Sunset, P.I.” starring Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) and Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), which centers on a group of unorthodox private investigators in Los Angeles. The series will launch in February.

Previous comedies returning to NBC for their respective third seasons are “St. Denis Medical,” the critically acclaimed series from Eric Ledgin starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier and Allison Tolman, and “Happy’s Place,” starring country legend Reba McEntire and written by executive producer Kevin Abbott. “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” which is the #1 new comedy of the 2025-26 season in the 18-49 demo, returns for season two. The premiere episode of “Reggie Dinkins” has been seen by more than 14 million viewers, making it the most-watched comedy telecast of the season.

On the unscripted side, NBC has greenlit a new game show series based on “Wordle,” the globally beloved word game from The New York Times Games.

An avid “Wordle” player, “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie will serve as host of the primetime gameshow executive produced by Jimmy Fallon. The new format challenges players to solve five-letter word puzzles in a supersized battle of smarts, speed and fun. It builds on the way the puzzle community engages with Wordle every day – solving together, sharing wins, debating strategies and cheering one another on. Now, that style of play comes to life as the most-obsessed and competitive players will team up in squads and go head-to-head in the “Wordle” arena, playing for an incredible cash prize.

Produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS), in partnership with Jimmy Fallon’s Electric Hot Dog and The New York Times, the series brings the global phenomenon to television with a fresh, fast-paced format. Originally launched in 2021 and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, Wordle has become a cultural phenomenon, engaging millions of daily players worldwide and inspiring conversation across generations.

NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns this fall for season 30 with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Riley Green, who confirmed his participation this past weekend at his concert in Alpharetta, Ga. A fourth coach joining the superstar panel will be announced shortly

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

Other unscripted series returning to NBC this summer are “America’s Got Talent,” “American Ninja Warrior” and “Password.” As previously announced, “Destination X” will return in 2027.

To celebrate the nation’s milestone birthday, NBC is expanding on its Emmy-nominated event series with “The Americas: A Wild 250th” showcasing iconic American species whose deep connection to the land and the nation’s history have left an indelible mark on the country. From the majestic bald eagle to fearless bison and clever sea lions, each animal reflects a brave American spirit worth honoring.

NBC will also air “The Americas: Mother’s Day” in 2027. In this special, the most resilient moms on Earth prove that love and a little ingenuity can conquer just about anything. Set against the nation’s sweeping landscapes, the special reveals how animal motherhood is shaped by the environments they inhabit and the legacy of the land itself. Both heartfelt and illuminating, it offers a fresh perspective on familiar stories, reminding us that raising the next generation is the greatest adventure of all.

“The Americas: A Wild 250th” and “The Americas: Mother’s Day” are executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (“Life,” “Planet Earth II,” “Dynasties”) and Holly Spearing for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Across the entire television landscape, NBC is the uncontested leader in delivering family favorite holiday specials and live events and this season will be bigger than ever. The 100th edition of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade(R) returns to the streets of New York on Nov. 26, coming off its 2025 edition where it delivered its biggest audience ever.

To start the new television season, NBC will air the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Also back are many annual favorites, including the “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina,” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and animated classics such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.”

NEW DRAMA SERIES

“LINE OF FIRE”

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code. The series stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom and Charlie Barnett. Writer Josh Safran executive produces with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. Director Rebecca Thomas also executive produces (pilot only). “Line of Fire” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“THE ROCKFORD FILES”

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn’t take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The series stars David Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis and Jacki Weaver. Writer Mike Daniels executive produces with Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman. Chris Leanza is co-executive producer. Director Greg Mottola also executive produces (pilot only). “The Rockford Files” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW COMEDY SERIES

“SUNSET P.I.”

Continues the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show. The series stars Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David. Writers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici will executive produce. Director Akiva Schaffer also executive produces (pilot only). “Sunset P.I.” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“NEWLYWEDS”

A later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. The series stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly with Jamie Lee Curtis as a recurring guest star. Writer Gail Lerner executive produces with executive producers Eric and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, Jamie Lee Curtis, Scott Schwartz, and Lionsgate Television. Director Pam Fryman also executive produces (pilot only). “Newlyweds” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles international sales for all the above series.

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“THE TRAITORS”

“The Traitors” is coming to NBC with an all-new civilian version of Peacock’s Emmy Award-winning competition reality series known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs. In this brand-new iteration of “The Traitors” for NBC, Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming is opening the doors to his now infamous castle in the Scottish Highlands to everyday Americans. There he will ask them, “Are you a Faithful? Or are you a Traitor?” “The Traitors” is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Set at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money. “The Traitors” is produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media. Alan Cumming hosts as well as serves as an executive producer along with Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert and Tim Harcourt.

“WORDLE”

NBC has greenlit a new game show series based on “Wordle,” the globally beloved word game from The New York Times Games. Produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS), in partnership with Jimmy Fallon’s Electric Hot Dog and The New York Times, the series brings the global phenomenon to television with a fresh, fast-paced format. Originally launched in 2021 and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, Wordle has become a cultural phenomenon, engaging millions of daily players worldwide and inspiring conversation across generations. An avid “Wordle” player, “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie will serve as host of the primetime gameshow. The new format challenges players to solve five-letter word puzzles in a supersized battle of smarts, speed and fun. It builds on the way the puzzle community engages with Wordle every day – solving together, sharing wins, debating strategies and cheering one another on. Now, that style of play comes to life as the most-obsessed and competitive players will team up in squads and go head-to-head in the “Wordle” arena, playing for an incredible cash prize. Casting for the season is currently open, interested applicants can visit wordle.castingcrane.com. Production on the show is set to begin later this year and is slated to premiere in 2027. “Wordle” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog and The New York Times Company. Jimmy Fallon and Jim Juvonen serve as executive producers for Electric Hot Dog with Caitlin Roper and Jonathan Knight serving as executive producers for The New York Times Company. Wes Kauble will also executive produce and serve as showrunner. The “Wordle” format will be licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.