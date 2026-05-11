Next Level Baker: Seasons Two & Three; Double Renewal Set for Gordon Ramsay Series on FOX

It looks like FOX made a holiday treat that viewers enjoyed. The network has renewed Next Level Baker for seasons two and three. The first season’s four episodes aired in December.

A cooking competition series, the Next Level Baker series is judged by Chef Gordon Ramsay, television chef Carla Hall, and entrepreneur Candace Nelson, the founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes. There’s plenty of sugar and spice, but will Gordon be nice? In the series, a dozen bakers from home, professional, and social media backgrounds enter a next level winter wonderland where they’re challenged to create eye-popping festive holiday delights. It all starts with a sweet transformation of the franchise’s three iconic levels which become a breathtaking holiday event, bursting with twinkling lights, shimmering snow, and festive holiday spirit. The hand selected group of talented bakers are taken under the wings of the three mentors but, only one baker will rise to the top and walk away as the first ever Next Level Baker, winning $25,000 and a HexClad prize package.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Next Level Baker averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.19 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The show is one of FOX’s lowest-rated shows of the 2025-26 TV season but that was likely due to it airing during the holidays. Season two will air sometime mid-season.

What do you think? Did you watch the Next Level Baker series on FOX? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a second season by the network?

