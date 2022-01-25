Bringing Up Bates: Cancelled by UPtv; No Season 11 for Reality Series

Bringing Up Bates is not returning to UPtv. The network originally planned an 11th season of the series, but their focus has changed. The series followed Gil and Kelly Bates as they raised their 19 children.

The following was said about the change of heart by UPtv in a statement to TV Insider:

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon. When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow. Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past ten seasons. Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future.”

The Bates family also shared a statement after the release of the news:

“We realize God’s timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network! The last ten seasons of filming with Bringing Up Bates have been an amazing journey for our family. We never expected or aspired to be on TV, but we are forever grateful to UP for all of the friendships we have formed as a result… We are also grateful for all of the encouragement we have received over the years from those who have watched the show and have reached out to message us or pray for us.”

What do you think? Are you surprised that UPtv has canceled Bringing Up Bates? Did you watch the series?