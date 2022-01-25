The Mighty Ducks: Season Two; Josh Duhamel to Star in Disney+ Series

The Mighty Ducks have their new coach. Josh Duhamel is joining the series to fill the spot left by the exit of Emilio Estevez due to creative differences and a contract dispute. Scripts were rewritten following his departure.

Deadline revealed the following about Duhamel’s casting in the Disney+ series:

“Duhamel will play new character NHL player-turned-coach Gavin Cole in the hockey-themed sequel series. Inspirational, charming and hardcore, Gavin is big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life. He runs the super-intense summer hockey institute where The Mighty Ducks land for Season 2.”

Disney+ will announce a premiere date for season two of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers later.

