Work In Progress: Season Two Viewer Votes

How will Abby make it through the second season of the Work In Progress TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Work In Progress is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Work In Progress here.

A Showtime comedy series, Work in Progress stars Abby McEnany, Celeste Pechous, Armand Fields, Karin Anglin, Bruce Jarchow, Theo Germaine, and Julia Sweeney. Abby McEnany (as a fictionalized version of herself) is a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly led her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. A finely crafted cocktail of depression, OCD, queerness, and anxiety, Abby’s life is in a quiet and perpetual crisis, despite her ability to charm those around her with her self-deprecating and endearing personality. When her confident, suburban sister Alison (Anglin) determinedly sets her up with Chris (Germaine), a younger, sexually explorative trans man, things start to radically shift in Abby’s mind in terms of her self-identity and self-worth. This allows her to rethink her choices and even confront actress Julia Sweeney (Sweeney), the woman who “ruined her life”. With the help of her acerbic best friend, Campbell (Pechous), Abby attempts to navigate her way through modern-day dating, therapy mishaps, rude co-workers, and more. Season two picks up with Abby in the wake of her breakup (and almost out of almonds). Abby begrudgingly accepts that she’s too busy to kill herself. In fact, she’s just starting to get her head above water… when a global pandemic converges with a family emergency and forces her into uncharted territory.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Work In Progress TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Work In Progress should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on Showtime? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.