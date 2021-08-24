Work In Progress: Season Three? Has the Showtime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Work in Progress stars Abby McEnany, Celeste Pechous, Armand Fields, Karin Anglin, Bruce Jarchow, Theo Germaine, and Julia Sweeney. Abby McEnany (as a fictionalized version of herself) is a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly led her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. A finely crafted cocktail of depression, OCD, queerness, and anxiety, Abby’s life is in a quiet and perpetual crisis, despite her ability to charm those around her with her self-deprecating and endearing personality. When her confident, suburban sister Alison (Anglin) determinedly sets her up with Chris (Germaine), a younger, sexually explorative trans man, things start to radically shift in Abby’s mind in terms of her self-identity and self-worth. This allows her to rethink her choices and even confront actress Julia Sweeney (Sweeney), the woman who “ruined her life”. With the help of her acerbic best friend, Campbell (Pechous), Abby attempts to navigate her way through modern-day dating, therapy mishaps, rude co-workers, and more. Season two picks up with Abby in the wake of her breakup (and almost out of almonds). Abby begrudgingly accepts that she’s too busy to kill herself. In fact, she’s just starting to get her head above water… when a global pandemic converges with a family emergency and forces her into uncharted territory.



The second season of Work In Progress averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 62,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 100% in the demo and down by 39% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Work In Progress stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



As of August 25, 2021, Work In Progress has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Showtime cancel or renew Work In Progress for season three? This series draws very low traditional ratings but, like other pay-for-view channels, Showtime doesn’t have to be a slave to ratings and advertisers. Still, they do have to please their subscribers so that they’ll want to keep paying a monthly fee. I have no doubt that Showtime’s programmers will be paying close attention to the delayed viewership numbers but, even if they’re good, I suspect that Work In Progress will still be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Work In Progress cancellation or renewal news.



