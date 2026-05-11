Doc, Best Medicine, 99 to Beat, Hell’s Kitchen: FOX Announces 2026-27 Fall Schedule

The FOX network has unveiled its plans for the 2026-27 TV season. Returning next fall are 99 to Beat, Animal Control, Best Medicine, Celebrity Weakest Link, Doc, The Floor, Grimsburg, Hell’s Kitchen, Name That Tune (celebrity version), Next Level Baker,The Simpsons, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and Universal Basic Guys.

Interestingly, the network has no plans to launch any new programs this fall. New series coming in mid-season are Baywatch and The Interrogator.

Returning series for mid-season (or later) include American Dad!, Beat Shazam, Bob’s Burgers, Crime Scene Kitchen, Don’t Forget The Lyrics, Extracted, Family Guy, Fear Factor: House of Fear, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, Kitchen Nightmares, Krapopolis, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Memory of a Killer, Murder in a Small Town, and Next Level Chef.

Stewie (Family Guy spin-off) and Highway to Heaven (a reboot of the Michael Landon series) will debut in 2027-28.

Here’s the Fall 2026 schedule and more information from FOX:

FOX FALL 2026 SCHEDULE (All Times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM Celebrity Name That Tune

9:00-10:00 PM Celebrity Weakest Link

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM Best Medicine

9:00-10:00 PM Doc

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM The Floor

9:00-10:00 PM 99 To Beat

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen

9:00-10:00 PM Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

FRIDAY

8:00 PM-CC ET/5:00 PM-CC PT FOX College Football Friday

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM ET/4:00-7:30 PM PT Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL On Fox

7:00-8:00 PM The OT / FOX Animation Encores

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons

8:30-9:00 PM Animal Control

9:00-9:30 PM Universal Basic Guys

9:30-10:00 PM Grimsburg

FOX’s midseason slate will include: Dramas: Baywatch, The Interrogator, Memory of a Killer and Murder in a Small Town; Comedies: American Dad!, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and Krapopolis; Unscripted: Crime Scene Kitchen, Don’t Forget The Lyrics, Extracted, Fear Factor: House of Fear, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Next Level Chef. Additional programming to be announced.

FOX’s current Spring slate includes Bear Grylls is Running Wild, Farmer Wants a Wife, Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear, The Floor, MasterChef, Next Level Chef, The 1% Club and The Quiz With Balls. As previously announced all-new celebrity competition series Nation’s Dumbest, debuting Wednesday, July 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Additional summer programming to be announced.

FOX ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR 2026-27 SEASON

FOX’S POWERFUL NEW SERIES PIPELINE FUELS A BREAKOUT SEASON WITH RETURNING HITS AND BOLD NEW STORYTELLING ACROSS EVERY GENRE

THE ICONIC RED SUITS ARE BACK WITH GLOBAL SENSATION BAYWATCH BEGINNING THIS JANUARY

STEPHEN FRY AND JENNA ELFMAN STAR IN ALL-NEW CRIME THRILLER THE INTERROGATOR, WHERE ONE MAN DISMANTLES THE MINDS OF THE WORLD’S MOST DANGEROUS CRIMINALS

ALL-NEW DATING FORMAT MARRIAGE MARKET, HOSTED BY WHITNEY CUMMINGS, REINVENTS ARRANGED MARRIAGE FOR A NEW GENERATION

GOLDEN GLOBE AND ACTOR AWARD WINNER PETER GALLAGHER JOINS THE CAST OF MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN FOR SEASON THREE

GORDON RAMSAY’S EVENT SERIES NEXT LEVEL BAKER RETURNS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, FEATURING CARLA HALL AND NEW MENTOR WAYLYNN LUCAS

THE ALL-NEW HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN COMING 2027-2028

ALSO COMING IN 2027-2028: BRAND-NEW FAMILY GUY SPINOFF STEWIE, FROM CREATOR SETH MacFARLANE

MAY 11, 2026 – New York, NY – FOX today unveils its 2026-2027 programming slate to the national advertising community during its Upfront Presentation at the New York City Center. Followed by a powerful breakout season, FOX delivers a full lineup of hit shows this fall and expands its winning slate with the return of a global sensation, fresh creative voices and compelling new series. The lineup is anchored in accessible, high-energy programming designed for co-viewing audiences across scripted, unscripted and animation. FOX Entertainment Studios continues to play a strategic role in growing a portfolio of owned and produced content.

“Our 2026-27 slate reflects what FOX does best – putting creative first with distinctive, returnable series and bold, character-driven storytelling,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “With a strong foundation of returning hits and a carefully curated pipeline of new original series, we’re building a lineup designed to connect with broad audiences, drive performance in both the U.S. and around the world, and bring the consistency, scale, and momentum that position us strongly for the year ahead.”

All-new series include new dramas Baywatch and The Interrogator and unscripted series Marriage Market.

FOX has renewed the following unscripted series for additional seasons: Beat Shazam (Season Eight), Celebrity Name That Tune (Season Six), Celebrity Weakest Link (Season Two), Crime Scene Kitchen (Season Four), Don’t Forget The Lyrics (Season Four), Extracted (Season Three), Fear Factor: House of Fear (Season Two), The Floor (Seasons Six and Seven), Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service (Season Two), Hell’s Kitchen (Seasons 25 and 26), Kitchen Nightmares (Season Three), LEGO Masters (Season Six), The Masked Singer (Season 15), Next Level Baker (Seasons Two and Three), Next Level Chef (Season Six), 99 to Beat (Season Two), and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season Five). Additional series renewals to be announced.

Returning FOX series include dramas Doc (Season Three), Memory of a Killer (Season Two) and Murder in a Small Town (Season Three); comedies Animal Control (Season Five) and Best Medicine (Season Two); and animated series American Dad! (Season 21); Bob’s Burgers (Season 17), Family Guy (Season 25), Grimsburg (Season Three), Krapopolis (Season Four), Universal Basic Guys (Season Three) and The Simpsons (Season 38).

FOX’s new dramas:

First hitting screens in 1989, Baywatch became the most-watched show in the world, airing in more than 200 countries and at its peak reaching more than a billion viewers weekly. Its global appeal drove tourism to Southern California and helped define beach culture for generations. FOX’s Baywatch will celebrate the franchise’s enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today’s global audience. Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original – now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline. The new Baywatch finds wild-child legacy character HOBIE BUCHANNON (Stephen Amell) serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie’s world is turned upside down when his daughter CHARLIE VALE (Jessica Belkin) shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy. The series also stars Shay Mitchell as TRINA, Hassie Harrison as NAT, Thaddeus LaGrone as BRAD, Noah Beck as LUKE, and Brooks Nader as SELENE. In recurring roles, Livvy Dunne will make her acting debut as GRACE and David Chokachi will reprise his original series character of CODY MADISON. Baywatch is co-produced by FOX Entertainment and Fremantle with Matt Nix (Burn Notice, The Gifted) serving as showrunner and executive producer. McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz are executive producers. McG directed the series premiere.

The Interrogator, an all-new espionage thriller starring, written and executive-produced by actor-comedian Stephen Fry (Wilde, Blackadder), is coming to FOX for the 2026-27 Season. Set in Washington, D.C., The Interrogator centers on former MI6 agent CONRAD HENRY (Fry) and his handpicked team of brilliant outsiders. When conventional methods have failed, Henry’s quirky charm, superior intellect and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world’s most dangerous criminals. LISA ANN WOODROW (Jenna Elfman) oversees Henry’s cases. Once a rising star within the CIA, her career was derailed after a mission went wrong, leading her to the D.I.A., where she now serves as handler for Henry’s team. Though she challenges him and the two often clash, Conrad is always seven steps ahead while Woodrow is rarely more than five steps ahead. The most recent member of the team is ASTRID (Jessica Sula), a sharp and idealistic criminal psychologist new to the spy world but a natural. Henry’s somewhat estranged daughter, she shares his instinct for reading people and talent for deception, using her shapeshifting and manipulative skills for good. LOUIS (Michael Beach), the first member that Henry brought onto his team, is a dry-witted AV and IT expert with a hidden past. A true jack-of-all-trades, he’s the voice in Henry’s ear with facts and figures – and his closest ally, confidant and moral compass. VOSS (Luke Kleintank), a former Special Forces soldier and Army whistleblower, serves as one of Henry’s trusted analysts. A quiet, outdoorsy Colorado native with a strong moral code, he prefers dogs to people, except for his secret, unlikely romance that can only stay secret for so long. FLORENCE (Maria Zhang) is the most idealistic and optimistic of the team. She handles all things computers, from hacking, gathering and decrypting evidence to creating forgeries and deepfakes to lead Henry’s subjects astray. She’s a multi-lateral puzzle master, a game theory guru and a cognitive gymnast. Florence’s fiancee, Dana, still thinks she works in game development, not spy craft. She’s so deftly divided these worlds in her mind, she’s even having a (mostly physical) affair with her teammate, Voss. The Interrogator is co-produced by Lionsgate Television and Fox Entertainment. The pilot script was written by Fry, with revisions from Matt Pyken, as well as William Harper. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie are executive producers and showrunners. Fry executive-produces alongside William Harper and Paul McGuigan, who also will direct. Additionally, Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Miriam Mintz, Matt Pyken, Neil Burger and Anonymous Content serve as executive producers on the series.

Additionally, Golden Globe and Actor Award winner Peter Gallagher (The O.C., Grace and Frankie) joins the cast of Murder in a Small Town for Season Three. Gallagher will play ROD FINLAYSON, a charismatic, uber-independent, capable yet unreliable figure, whose arrival at the Gibsons’ marina on his beloved boat sets up a sequence of upheavals that Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) and Cassandra (Kristin Kreuk) will have to grapple with. Murder in a Small Town follows Alberg, who moves to a quiet, coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. He quickly learns that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and he must call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. Murder in a Small Town is produced by Sepia Films in association with FOX Entertainment and Future Shack Entertainment. Ian Weir, Amanda Tapping, Morris Ruskin and Sharon Wisnia (Mojo Global Arts), Tina Pehme and Kim Roberts (Sepia Films) and Jeff Wachtel and Jared Berenholz (Future Shack) are executive producers. Nick Orchard of Soapbox Productions (which originally optioned the book series) also serves as producer on the series.

FOX’s new unscripted programming includes:



FOX flips the script on dating with its bold new series Marriage Market, in which real singles ready for marriage relinquish total control of their love lives to their closest family members, who marry them off at a market like no other! From FOX Entertainment Studios, Marriage Market is an original FOX-owned unscripted series slated for 2027. Hosted by actress, comedian and podcaster Whitney Cummings, the series welcomes singles – who are officially over swiping, ghosting and endless first dates – into an actual Marriage Market, where they’re up for trying something radical… putting their love lives in the hands of family members that know them best and risking it all for one shot at forever – in an arranged marriage. Filled with humor, heart, heartbreak and unpredictable outcomes, Marriage Market is a one-of-a-kind, immersive matchmaking experience where families come together with one goal in mind: helping their single family member find a meaningful, lasting match. Inside this vibrant, real-world setting, families meet, connect and advocate for their loved one as they search for a perfect partner. The rules are simple. When two families believe they’ve found a match, their singles are introduced and engaged on the spot – with the ultimate goal of making it to the altar. From there, the couples and their families move in together, navigating real-life compatibility, big personalities and even bigger expectations. At any point, each of the newly matched singles’ families can decide they’ve found them “the one,” or send their single loved one back into the Marriage Market for another chance at finding them love. Marriage Market is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and will be distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global. The series is executive-produced by Alycia Rossiter and John Carr, with Rossiter serving as showrunner.

Last season, Gordon Ramsay and Next Level Baker turned the holidays into must-watch, family-friendly television – shattering streaming records and delivering unforgettable bakers and bakes, instant nostalgia, nonstop action and pressure unlike any other baking competition on television. Beloved chef, entrepreneur and television personality Carla Hall returns, and Season Two welcomes award-winning pastry chef and author Waylynn Lucas to the fun. The new season kicks off with a fast-paced team reveal, when each mentor selects a Home, Pro and Social baker. From there, in true Next Level fashion, the competition unfolds with festive flair, special guests and shocking mid-bake twists – while delivering the joy that makes the holidays unforgettable. It all builds toward the most daunting finale in baking competition history: the legendary three-tier cake challenge.

Coming in 2027-2028:

Highway to Heaven, the globally celebrated drama that captured the hearts of audiences around the world over the course of its five-season run, is coming to FOX. Acclaimed writer-producer Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Roswell), helms this new take on the beloved television classic originally created by the legendary Michael Landon. Slated to debut during the 2027-28 season, the series will introduce longtime fans and a new generation to the franchise’s timeless themes of compassion, humanity, and second chances. Debuting in 1984, Highway to Heaven became a cultural touchstone, resonating with audiences through its uplifting storytelling, memorable characters and emotional, feel-good spirit. The new series will introduce an original spin to the unforgettable journey of a “probationary angel,” who is sent to Earth to earn his wings by helping people in need. Produced and owned by FOX Entertainment Studios, Highway to Heaven is executive-produced by showrunner Jason Katims, Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Todd Cohen, alongside Mark Itkin and Michael Landon Productions’ Cindy Landon – steward of the original series and widow of creator Michael Landon – and Wayne Lepoff. Highway to Heaven will air on the FOX Television Network with worldwide distribution by FOX Entertainment Global.

In Stewie, the world’s most beloved talking baby steps into the spotlight with the latest Family Guy spinoff from creator Seth MacFarlane. After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie is forced to enroll in a new one that’s not exactly top-of-the-line. It’s attended by a handful of kids he doesn’t know, and a 75-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject. Stewie’s miserable, the other kids are miserable, and even the turtle is miserable… until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure. MacFarlane voices Stewie and will executive-produce for Fuzzy Door. The series was created by MacFarlane and Kirker Butler, who executive-produces with Kara Vallow. Butler serves as showrunner. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.