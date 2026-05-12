Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

The Paper, Crystal Lake, The Good Daughter: Peacock Teases Upcoming Premieres

by Regina Avalos,

The Good Daughter TV Show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Mark Hill/PEACOCK)

Peacock has announced premiere dates for Crystal Lake and The Good Daughter, and it has revealed when viewers can expect to see more of The Paper. All three series will arrive on the streaming service this fall.

Peacock shared the following about the three scripted shows:

“”THE PAPER” (S2)

Premieres: September 2026

Synopsis: The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

Cast:   Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Oscar Nuñez, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, Eric Rahill, and Duane Shepard Sr.

Co-Creators/Co-Showrunners/Writers/Executive Producers: Greg Daniels and Michael Koman

Executive Producers:  Greg Daniels, Michael Koman, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille)

Produced by:  Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format:  Comedy

—-

CRYSTAL LAKE

Premiere Date: October 15

Synopsis: Crystal Lake is the Friday the 13th expanded prequel series from Peacock and A24.

Cast: Linda Cardellini, William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom

Creator / Writer / Showrunner / Executive producer: Brad Caleb Kane

Executive producers: Brad Caleb Kane, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, and Michael Lennox

Studio: A24

Format: Drama series

—-

THE GOOD DAUGHTER

Premiere date: November 12

Synopsis: A suspenseful thriller wrapped in a deeply emotional story about love, family, and resilience. Sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte – now a lawyer like her father – is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father, his daughters and the complex bond between sisters.

Cast: Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, Harper Steele, Olivia Williams, Drew Cheek, Audrey Grace Marshall, Michael Dorman

Executive producers: Karin Slaughter; Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories; Rose Byrne; Steph Green

Showrunner / Writer (all episodes): Karin Slaughter

Director (all episodes): Steph Green

Produced By: Made Up Stories in partnership with global film and TV studio Fifth Season

Studio: Fifth Season (who is also distributing internationally)

Format: Limited drama, 6 x 60-minute episodes”

What do you think? Which of these shows do you plan to watch this fall?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x