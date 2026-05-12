Reacher: Season Five; Early Renewal Announced Ahead of Fourth Season Premiere

Reacher does not yet have a premiere date for its fourth season, but its future is locked in. Prime Video has renewed the series for a fifth season ahead of its return.

Alan Ritchson stars in the series inspired by the Lee Child novels. For season four, he will be joined by Jay Baruchel, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson.

Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming season and Reacher’s renewal:

“Today, ahead of Amazon’s upfront presentation, Prime Video announced that the global hit series Reacher has been renewed for a fifth season ahead of its highly anticipated fourth season premiere. The early renewal underscores the continued success and global appeal of the action-packed drama, which remains one of Prime Video’s most popular franchises. The third season of Reacher reached 54.6 million viewers globally on Prime Video in its first 19 days and stands as the most-watched season on the service since Fallout Season One over the same timeframe. Previous seasons of Reacher are available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Season Four will continue the high-stakes storytelling that has made Reacher a standout global hit, with Alan Ritchson reprising his role as Jack Reacher. Additional details on the upcoming season will be announced at a later date. Based on the 13th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, Gone Tomorrow, in the fourth season of the action-packed series, when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power. New to the cast this season are Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Roberston. “From Lee Child’s globally beloved novels to its standout on-screen adaptation, Reacher has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The series’ ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We’re excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season Four’s debut and to build on this incredible momentum. We’re grateful to our outstanding creative partners, cast, and crew – Nick, Alan, Lee, Skydance, and CBS Studios – for continuing to bring this world to life in such a bold and compelling way.” Based on the bestselling novels by Lee Child, who is an executive producer on the series, Reacher is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (FUBAR, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, Ritchson also serves as an executive producer, alongside Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, Lisa Kussner, Sam Hill, Amy Pocha & Seth Cohen. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives-in-charge of the series for Paramount Television Studios.”

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch seasons four and five?