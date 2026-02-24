CIA: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Procedural dramas are CBS’ bread and butter and they’ve had a lot of them that have enjoyed very long runs. Unfortunately, the two FBI spin-offs — FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International — were both cancelled last year. Now, the network has introduced the CIA series. Will this one enjoy a longer run than its predecessors? Will CIA be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A police procedural series, the CIA TV show was created by Dick Wolf and David Hudgins. A spin-off of the FBI series, it stars Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss, Natalee Linez, and Necar Zadegan. Crossover characters are played by Jeremy Sisto, Missy Peregrym, and Alana de la Garza. When a by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. Along the way, Bill learns the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear — their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Other chracters Nikki Reynard (Zadegan), the Deputy Chief of the CIA’s New York station, and CIA analyst Gina Gosian (Linez).

TV SHOW STATUS As of February 24, 2026, CIA has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

