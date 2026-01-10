Harlan Coben’s Final Twist: Season One Ratings

True crime shows have been very successful for many years and CBS’ 48 Hours series has become a cornerstone of the Saturday night TV schedule. The network has partnered with a best-selling author, likely hoping that some of his readers will give the Harlan Coben’s Final Twist series a try. Will the gamble pay off and draw big ratings? Will this new show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A true crime series, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist TV show is presented and executive produced by Coben, the world’s best-selling mystery author. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series like Fool Me Once and The Innocent, Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each episode, Coben guides viewers through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series provides an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



TV SHOW STATUS As of January 10, 2026, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

