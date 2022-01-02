FBI: Jeremy Sisto Is Game for a Law & Order Crossover

Law & Order returns to NBC in February, and one star of FBI has an idea about how a crossover between the two shows could happen. FBI last crossed over in the past with Chicago PD on NBC. Jeremy Sisto (above, left) stars in FBI, but he also starred in Law & Order.

He said the following about how he envisions a possible crossover between the two Dick Wolf shows, per Give Me My Remote:

“That’d be awesome. I should play both [of my] characters! That would be something…I think it would be great if there was this really weird scene where Jubal was going into the restroom, and he looked up and at the next urinal it was Cyrus and we have some strange scene: ‘Hey, don’t I know you from somewhere?’ I don’t know why we have to be in the men’s room—it just felt like a appropriate place for an absurd moment.”

Sisto also revealed that Wolf told him about he is planning a potential FBI and Law & Order crossover.

FBI returns to CBS on January 4th, and Law & Order returns to NBC on February 24th.

What do you think? Do you want to see more Dick Wolf crossovers someday?