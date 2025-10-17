Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

In its first year, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage was the highest-rated new scripted series on CBS, outperforming almost all of the network’s established shows. Will this spin-off of a spin-off continue to pull in great numbers? Will Georgie & Mandy be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage TV show is a spin-off of Young Sheldon, which is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory series. It stars Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez. Set in a Texas town, the story follows new parents George “Georgie” Cooper Jr. (Jordan) and his wife, Amanda “Mandy” McAllister (Osment), as they try to balance the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. They live with Mandy’s parents, easy-going Jim (Sasso) and disapproving Audrey McAllister (Jones), and their son, music-obsessed and socially-awkward Connor (Baldwin). Georgie works as a tire salesman at Jim’s store, alongside mechanic Ruben (Prez).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.21 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of October 17, 2025, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

