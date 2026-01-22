Elsbeth: Season Four; CBS’ Police Comedy-Drama Series Renewed for 2026-27

The NYPD will continue to get help from quirky Elsbeth Tascioni. CBS has renewed the Elsbeth series for a fourth season. The third season’s 20 episodes resumes on February 26th.

A police-procedural comedy-drama series, the Elsbeth TV show is a spin-off of The Good Wife legal and political drama. The series stars Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce. Guests for season three include former series regular Carra Patterson, as well as Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Lindsay Mendez, Julia Fox, William Jackson Harper, Annaleigh Ashford, Sarah Steele, Tony Hale, Dianne Wiest, and Lois Smith. The story revolves around Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth uses her very unique point of view and personality to make astute observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. She works under Captain C.W. Wagner (Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader.

Airing primarily on Thursday nights, the third season of Elsbeth averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.77 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and some Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season two, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership.

CBS has also renewed The Amazing Race (season 39), Fire Country (season five), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season three), Matlock (season three), NCIS (season 24), NCIS: Origins (season three), NCIS: Sydney (season three), Survivor (seasons 51 & 52), and Tracker (season four).

Renewals for Boston Blue (season two), FBI (season nine), Ghosts (season six), and Sheriff Country (season two) were previously announced by the network.

The fates of 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, DMV, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson have yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you watched the Elsbeth TV series on CBS? Are you glad this show has been renewed for a fourth season on the network?

