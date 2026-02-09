Untamed: Season Two Setting Revealed for Netflix Crime Drama Starring Eric Bana

Untamed has its season two location set. The crime drama is headed to Hawaii for its second season. Eric Bana is returning as special agent Kyle Turner to investigate another crime.

The creators revealed that when season two picks up, it has been a year and a half since the events of season one, and that Turner has been on several other investigations at other National Parks before heading to Hawaii. Netflix shared the following about season two:

“In its second season, the hit Netflix series UNTAMED follows special agent Kyle Turner as he’s called to investigate a mysterious death in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, where local tensions and the volatile, living landscape become an unpredictable force.”

Co-creators Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith said the following about season two to Tudum:

“We’re excited to explore the pristine landscapes and cultural identity of a very different national park, and find Turner in a new state of mind, outside the comfort of Yosemite.”

The six-episode season is now filming in Hawaii.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?