Property Brothers: Under Pressure: Premiere Date Set for New HGTV Series

Property Brothers: Under Pressure has its premiere date set. The first season, which was announced in October, will arrive next month.

In this series, Drew and Jonathan Scott will help frazzled home buyers through the process. HGTV shared the following about the series:

“Home reno and real estate powerhouse duo Drew and Jonathan Scott will help wary buyers grappling with commitment issues make confident, informed decisions for the biggest purchase of their lives in the new HGTV series Property Brothers: Under Pressure. In the 14-episode season, which premieres Sunday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the Scott Brothers will guide clients through the ups and downs of the home buying process – from fiercely competitive markets and sticker shock to personal wish lists and tough compromises – when their emotional and financial stakes are at an all-time high. Once the deals are done, Drew and Jonathan will then incorporate stunning, smart and functional design solutions into budget-conscious renovations that create their dream homes.

“Our buyers want the perfect house in the ideal location, but many times Jonathan and I have to counsel them on how to best stretch their dollar in this competitive real estate market,” said Drew. “It can be hard to find something move-in ready, which is why we look for the diamond in the rough that we can turn into an amazing home with the right renovation.”

“We’re very honest and upfront with clients about how challenging the house hunt can be,” said Jonathan. “We encourage them to see past a home’s current state and envision its untapped potential, which can be tough. But when the ideal property pops up, they’ve got to be ready to make an offer and then trust us to create a design that fits their family’s needs.”

In the series premiere, AJ and Carin, empty nesters who lost everything in the devastating Eaton fire, will turn to Drew and Jonathan to find their next home for a fresh start. After a months-long search, the couple has their sights on a property with an attached rental space in LA’s Highland Park community, but the Brothers will show them other options that might work better for their needs and budget. Disappointed after getting outbid on a turnkey house, AJ and Carin will make a winning offer on the original home at a price that allows Drew and Jonathan to incorporate necessary updates. The renovations will include a thoughtfully designed office, an overhauled rental unit featuring a functional kitchenette, a striking tiled bathroom shower and wall-to-wall bedroom storage, and a reimagined backyard with an outdoor kitchen and plenty of seating to entertain.”