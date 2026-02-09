Foul Play with Anthony Davis: Guests Revealed for TBS Hidden Camera Comedy Series

Foul Play with Anthony Davis is coming soon to TBS, and the network has revealed the guest stars who will be pranked on the hidden camera series.

LeBron James, Draymond Green, Jordan Chiles, and Rickea Jackson will appear in the April season premiere. TBS shared the following about the series:

“The new TBS hidden camera comedy series “Foul Play with Anthony Davis” launches onto the scene with an all-star lineup of athletes lining up to pull the ultimate pranks on their superstar friends. In the premiere episode, airing on Monday, April 6, NBA legend LeBron James and super-agent Rich Paul team up with host and NBA All-Star Anthony Davis to prank NBA Champion and forward Draymond Green with an ultra-exclusive investment opportunity that takes a shocking psychic turn. Then, Olympic Gold medalist Jordan Chiles traps WNBA star Rickea Jackson in a parking lot nightmare. The premiere episode will air Monday, April 6 immediately following the NCAA National Championship game, simulcast across TBS, TNT and truTV. New episodes will air at 9:00PM ET/PT every Monday on TBS thereafter. Additional A-list guest stars to be announced.”

The trailer for the series is below.

