The Joe Schmo Show: TBS Reveals Premiere Date for Re-Imagined Prank Series

The Joe Schmo Show reboot has a premiere date. The prank series will arrive in January on TBS. The series first aired 21 years ago, in 2003. Ten episodes were produced for the reboot.

TBS revealed more about the reboot in a press release.

“TBS sets the premiere date for “The Joe Schmo Show,” the reality hoax comedy for Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 9:00PM ET/PT. Hosted by five-time Emmy Award nominee, Cat Deeley, the show-within-a show takes aim at the absurdity of reality TV by making Ben, an electrician from Baltimore, believe he is competing for a chance to win $100,000 on a popular game show when he is, in fact, surrounded by a cast of highly skilled improv comedians. “The modern revival of The Joe Schmo Show is the perfect complement to TBS’ best-in-class comedy lineup,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks. “Filled with heart and hilarious reality game show hijinks, the series will completely immerse our audiences in the ruse, taking them on a wild ride and keeping them rooting for our protagonist week to week.” Each of the series’ ten episodes provides a groundbreaking, behind-the-scenes look as the actors and entire working crew scramble to keep Ben from discovering the hoax, something made more difficult by the increasingly over-the-top format of the show. With each challenge, the stakes grow higher as production is forced to pivot storylines, and castmates, who Ben sees as competition, improvise strategies to pave the path to his victory.”

The trailer for the new Joe Schmo Show is below.

What do you think? Were you a fan of the original series? Will you watch the reboot next month on TBS?