Girls5eva: Cancelled Again; No Season Four for Netflix Musical Comedy Series

Girls5eva will not be returning for a fourth season. Netflix has canceled Girls5eva after airing its third season in March.

This is the second time the musical comedy series has been canceled. Peacock canceled the series after two seasons, and Netflix picked up the series for season three in October 2022.

Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry star in the series, which follows a reunited girl rock band from the 1990s.

Philipps announced the show’s cancellation on her podcast when asked by a guest, per What’s on Netflix. She is saying poor viewership is what led to the show’s cancellation. She said the following:

“It’s dead. Yeah. I’m just saying it because, f*** it, if Netflix won’t, I will. I guess not enough people watch, watched it or watched it the way that counts or I don’t know. I actually just don’t know. Netflix isn’t saying it’s dead, and they don’t say anything about how the deal was structured when it went to Peacock for the second season, or about a third season. So there’s time. I don’t think it’ll ever be dead-dead. The characters are too good. I’ve even joked with the cast, like, we should do Radio City or turn it into a live stage show—a musical, maybe even Broadway someday.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Girls5eva? Were you hoping for a fourth season?