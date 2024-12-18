Monday TV Ratings: NCIS, Rescue: HI-Surf, Christmas at the Opry, Operation Mistletoe, NFL Football

Menu

NCIS TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

Monday, December 16, 2024, ratingsNew episodes: NCIS, NCIS: Origins, The Neighborhood, and Poppa’s House Special: Operation Mistletoe, TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame?, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, and Little Big Town’s Christmas at the OprySports: NFL Football: Bears at Vikings.  Reruns: Rescue: HI-Surf.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



