The Old Man: Cancelled at FX; No Season Three for Jeff Bridges Drama Series

The Old Man will not have a third season. FX has canceled the drama series after two seasons on the cable network. Season two premiered in September.

Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, and Gbenga Akinnagbe star in the series, inspired by Thomas Perry’s novel; it follows former CIA operative Dan Chase (Bridges), who abandoned the agency decades ago and has been living off the grid ever since.

According to Deadline, the seven-episode second season did not perform as well ratings-wise as season one. The first season of The Old Man was released in 2022 and was a hit for the network. However, the WGA strike delayed season two for two years and that was a blow for the series.

