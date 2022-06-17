The Old Man: Season One Ratings

It’s been a while since FX introduced a new scripted series. Will The Old Man stick around and run for many years or, is it designed to last just one year? Will The Old Man be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An action-thriller drama series, The Old Man TV show stars Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, and Gbenga Akinnagbe. The story revolves around Dan Chase (Bridges), a former CIA operative who absconded from the agency decades ago and has been living off the grid ever since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future, he now must reconcile his past. With Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Harold Harper (Lithgow), is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé, Agent Angela Adams (Shawkat), and Agent Raymond Waters (EJ Bonilla). Julian Carson (Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue Chase as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Brenneman). She must draw on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive once she learns the truth about her new tenant.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



