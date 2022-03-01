Better Things: Season Five Ratings



We don’t have to wonder if Better Things will be cancelled this time around. It’s already been announced that season five is the end for this FX series. But, could Better Things return for season six at some point in the future? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy series, the Better Things TV show stars Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward, and Celia Imrie. Season five focuses on “the road ahead” for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox (Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own), Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor. As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction. Guests in season five include Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham, and Usman Ally.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of Better Things on FX averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 294,000 viewers.

