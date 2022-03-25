Atlanta: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to worry that Atlanta will be cancelled this time around since it’s already been announced that the FX series has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Could the characters live on beyond season four? Stay tuned.

A comedy-drama series, the Atlanta TV show stars creator Donald Glover, Keith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz. Season three takes place almost entirely in Europe and finds Earn (Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Henry), Darius (Stanfield), and Van (Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour. The group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders and struggles to adjust to their newfound success.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Atlanta on FX (which aired in 2018) averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 639,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



