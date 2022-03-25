Atlanta: Season Four? Has the FX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

How will this tour change the group? Has the Atlanta TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Atlanta, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FX cable channel, the Atlanta TV show stars creator Donald Glover, Keith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz. Season three takes place almost entirely in Europe and finds Earn (Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Henry), Darius (Stanfield), and Van (Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour. The group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders and struggles to adjust to their newfound success.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Atlanta averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 288,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two (which aired in 2018), that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Atlanta stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Atlanta has been renewed for a fourth and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of the Atlanta TV series. It’s already been renewed for a fourth and final season. Could the characters return someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Atlanta news.



Atlanta Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Atlanta‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Atlanta TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? Do you think that that should be the end of the series?