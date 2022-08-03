Atlanta: Season Four; FX Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Final Season (Watch)

Atlanta is returning soon for its fourth and final season. FX has released a trailer and announced a premiere date for the return of the Donald Glover drama. Also starring Keith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz, season four will have the four friends back home in Atlanta.

FX revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“FX’s Atlanta, the award-winning hit comedy series, will begin its fourth and final season on Thursday, September 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The official trailer for Atlanta season 4 was also released today. Season 4 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they? Atlanta is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions. Atlanta’s third season, which premiered earlier this year and is available to stream on Hulu, received three Emmy(R) Award nominations, including Donald Glover’s nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Hiro Murai’s nomination for Directing for a Comedy Series. Through its first two seasons, Atlanta has won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe(R) Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards.”

Check out the trailer for Atlanta season four below.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the fourth season? Will you be sad to see Atlanta end on FX?