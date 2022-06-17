Network: FX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 16, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

TV show description:

An action-thriller drama series, The Old Man TV show was developed by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine and is based on the novel by Thomas Perry.

The story revolves around Dan Chase (Bridges), a former CIA operative who absconded from the agency decades ago and has been living off the grid ever since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future, he now must reconcile his past.

With Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Harold Harper (Lithgow), is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé, Agent Angela Adams (Shawkat), and Agent Raymond Waters (EJ Bonilla). Julian Carson (Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue Chase as well.

While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Brenneman). She must draw on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive once she learns the truth about her new tenant.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Old Man TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?