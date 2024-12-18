Bad Monkey: Season Two Renewal Set for Apple TV+ Comedy Series Starring Vince Vaughn

Bill Lawrence has another hit on his hands. Apple TV+ has renewed his comedy series Bad Monkey for a second season. The 10-episode first season premiered in August 2024.

Vince Vaughn, L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, Jodie Turner-Smith star in the series inspired by the Carl Hiaasen novel. The series follows fired detective and now health inspector (Vaughn) who believes he can get his job back if he solves a murder he comes across.

Lawrence (Ted Lasso) said the following about the series’ renewal in a statement:

“I hope that people know that Carl Hiaasen is an idol of mine and an inspiration for me as a writer. To get to go on telling his story with Vince Vaughn and this great cast, at least the characters who are still alive, is very exciting. I’m very thankful to our partners at Apple TV+ and Warner Bros, as well as the entire team that helps bring this show to life.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, also spoke about the series. He said the following:

“Since Bad Monkey first made its debut on Apple TV+, this highly entertaining series became an instant fan favorite. Led by the incomparable Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, alongside a brilliant ensemble cast, we can’t wait for everyone to experience more hilarious, sun-soaked, beachy misadventures from the mind of Bill Lawrence as the temperature rises even further in the next chapter of this engrossing murder-mystery.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch season two when it airs?