Celebrity IOU: Season 11 Premiere Date Set for Drew and Jonathan Scott Series on HGTV

Celebrity IOU has its return date set. The series, hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott, will return with five episodes in December. This time around, they will be joined by Ike Barinholtz, Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez, William Shatner, and John Stamos.

HGTV revealed the following about the series’ return:

“HGTV will tap Ike Barinholtz, Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez, William Shatner and John Stamos for five new episodes of smash hit Celebrity IOU, premiering Sunday, Dec. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The star-studded series, which attracted more than 6.5 million viewers across linear and streaming in its last run, will highlight the A-listers who share heartwarming personal stories of gratitude with HGTV stars and series’ executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott and then put their deep thanks into action for special friends by surprising them with life-changing home transformations. The celebrities’ gusto to wield tools and rip apart dated rooms combined with the Scott Brothers’ renovation and design expertise will lead to personalized dream spaces for extraordinary people.

The upcoming Celebrity IOU lineup will spotlight:

Ike Barinholtz – Emmy(R) Award-nominated actor, comedian, writer, producer and director;

Eva Longoria – Golden Globe(R) Award and Emmy(R) Award-nominated and ALMA Award and Screen Actors Guild Award(R)-winning actress, producer, director and activist;

Mario Lopez – Two-time Emmy(R) Award-winning host, actor, producer and author;

William Shatner – GRAMMY Award(R) and Screen Actors Guild Award(R)-nominated and Emmy(R) Award and Golden Globe(R) Award-winning actor, author, producer, director and singer; and

John Stamos – Emmy(R) Award-nominated actor, musician, producer and bestselling author.

In the Dec. 28 premiere episode, John Stamos will surprise Ken, his best friend of 50 years who shares a passion for music, magic and photography, with an astonishing garage and patio renovation at his childhood home. Ken stopped creating music after the death of his father, so John’s vision will gift him an inspiring space to play instruments and relax with family and friends. Drew, Jonathan and John, with sledgehammer and saw in hand, will tear down the old garage walls to create a modern, expanded room that features a new drum set on a portable stage, a sleek workstation with built-ins for needed storage and comfy lounge furniture. Outside, John and the Brothers will add to the ambiance by installing a beautiful paver patio, wood-slat succulent wall and fire pit area.

Drew and Jonathan will help deliver more celebrity-led customized renovations in the new episodes, including a contemporary kitchen with a connected family room and flex space for a homeschool family and the overhaul of a century-old Craftsman in need of structural fixes and updates that retain its character and charm.

While waiting for the new episodes to premiere, fans can stream past seasons of Celebrity IOU on HBO Max(R) and discovery+ as well as access exclusive show content on HGTV’s digital platforms by following @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and Threads. They also can engage with Drew and Jonathan on Instagram (@mrdrewscott and @jonathanscott) and Facebook (Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott) and visit DrewandJonathan.com for all things Drew and Jonathan Scott. Each new episode of Celebrity IOU will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max(R) and discovery+ beginning Dec. 29.”