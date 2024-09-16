Ginny & Georgia: Season Three Production Wraps; Ty Doran & Noah Lamanna Join Netflix Cast

Ginny & Georgia has added two new faces to its cast for season three. According to Deadline, Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna will appear in the series’ upcoming season, which has just wrapped filming. Netflix has renewed the series through season four.

Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack star in the series, which follows as Ginny, her mother, and her younger brother start their lives over after moving to a new town following the death of her stepdad. During season two, Ginny learns that her mother killed her stepdad to protect her.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Doran will play Wolfe, a laid-back guy in Ginny’s poetry class who doesn’t particularly like poetry. Lamanna, a super smart skateboarder who is friends with Marcus and Silver, and who peer tutors.”

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Casts Ty Doran & Noah Lamanna https://t.co/0xMS1euvT5 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 13, 2024

The series received 56M views through its first five weeks of release of season two in January 2023. The premiere date for season three of Ginny & Georgia will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you excited to see season three?