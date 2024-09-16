When Calls the Heart: Season 12; Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie) to Guest on Hallmark Series

A big name is headed to When Calls the Heart for a guest-starring arc during the upcoming twelfth season. Viewers will see Melissa Gilbert, from Little House on the Prairie, appear in two episodes of the Hallmark drama.

Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock star in the series, which follows schoolteacher Elizabeth Thatcher and the residents of Hope Valley as they live life in the 1920s.

Hallmark revealed more about Gilbert’s appearance in When Calls the Hearts in a press release.

“Hallmark Channel announced today that Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie, Sweet Justice, Secrets and Lies, former president of Screen Actors Guild, Co-founder of Modern Prairie and NY Times bestselling author) will guest star, in a two-episode arc, in its long-running and highly rated series, When Calls the Heart, during its forthcoming 12th season, set to premiere in 2025. The news was shared with hundreds of devoted fans, who gathered in Vancouver, BC for the show’s annual Hearties Family Reunion. Gilbert appears in the role of Georgie McGill, who shares a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident. The opportunity to join the show came about through executive producer, Michael Landon Jr., when the pair connected at the Little House on the Prairie 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion and Festival held earlier this year. The pair shared the news in a panel discussion, onstage at the Hearties Family Reunion. “When Calls the Heart has long drawn comparisons to Little House on the Prairie, for its charming and compelling stories of hope, human connection and frontier survival,” said Kelly Garrett, VP, Programming, Hallmark Media. “It was only fitting that the first people to hear this special news were the Hearties – devoted fans who have celebrated the show year after year and made it such a success. The energy being here with them to share this news is electric and we cannot wait for them to meet Georgie next year.”

When Calls the Heart returns in 2025. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

