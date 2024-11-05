The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 12 Premiere Date, Season 13 Renewal Announced for ABC Competition Series

ABC has announced a premiere date for season 12 of The Great Christmas Light Fight, and that won’t be the end of this yearly tradition. The show has already been renewed for season 13, which will debut in late 2025.

A holiday competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people who have an abundance of holiday cheer. Throughout the six episodes (filmed in 2023), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays as viewers will once again see four families face off in each episode and compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight Trophy.

Season 12 launches in December and runs for six episodes. Here are the episode descriptions:

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. EST

The Great Christmas Light Fight: “1203” (1203) (Season Premiere)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the season 12 premiere! The Campbell, Connors, Foy and Hughes families compete for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted Light Fight trophy as Carter Oosterhouse judges these over-the-top displays. 9:00-10:00 p.m. EST

The Great Christmas Light Fight: “1202” (1202) (Season Premiere)

Judge Taniya Nayak continues the holiday festivities as the Masone, Cook, Rezendes and Joules-Cornetti families battle for the $50,000 grand prize and Light Fight trophy on an all-new episode of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” THURSDAY, DEC. 12

8:00-9:00 p.m. EST

The Great Christmas Light Fight: “1204” (1204)

The tree-mendous Christmas decor competition heats up as the Laakso, McCarty-Williams, Hetherington and Kittell families put their creative skills to the test to win the $50,000 grand prize and Light Fight trophy, with Taniya Nayak judging. 9:00-10:00 p.m. EST

The Great Christmas Light Fight: “1201” (1201)

The holly jolly celebration continues as the Richards, Kraklow, Clark and Bell families face off in competition for the most spectacular holiday displays in hopes of earning the $50,000 grand prize and Light Fight trophy, as Carter Oosterhouse judges. THURSDAY, DEC. 19

8:00-9:00 p.m. EST

The Great Christmas Light Fight: “1205” (1205) (Season Finale)

Who is the merriest and brightest of all? In this festive holiday decor competition, Carter Oosterhouse judges displays created by the Wright, Mach, Artz and MacGregor family, all vying for the $50,000 grand prize and Light Fight trophy. 9:00-10:00 p.m. EST

The Great Christmas Light Fight: “1206” (1206) (Season Finale)

In the final showdown of the season, the Blasko, Slankard, Buchanan and Clinkscales families share their versions of winter wonderlands with judge Taniya Nayak in hopes of winning the $50,000 grand prize and Light Fight trophy.

What do you think? Have you watched The Great Christmas Light Fight each year? Are you glad the series has been renewed for season 13 and 2025?

